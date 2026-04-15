‘Sufficient material to proceed’: Delhi court takes cognizance of ED complaint against Robert Vadra

A Delhi court on Wednesday took cognizance of a prosecution complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against businessman Robert Vadra and others in a money laundering case linked to a land deal in Haryana’s Shikohpur.

Special Judge Sushant Changotra of Rouse Avenue Court said the prosecution complaint disclosed sufficient material to proceed further against Vadra and eight others.

“Accordingly, I take cognizance of the offences under Section 3 (offence of money laundering) read with Section 70 (offences committed by companies) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, punishable under Section 4 of the Act…,” the judge said, summoning the accused on May 16.

The ED had filed the complaint last July against Vadra, husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and 10 others.

“The inference sought to be drawn from the aforementioned allegation is clearly to the effect that payment of Rs 58 crore by DLF was in fact given as bribe. There is no doubt that said investigation is pending and the present prosecution complaint is also silent qua the said fact … Nevertheless, considering the fact that further investigation of the case is going on, it shall be apt for the court not to comment on the merits of the aforementioned allegations,” the Judge said.

“However, it is expected that further investigation shall include the above-stated facts within its purview for ensuring complete justice in the case,” he added.

The case pertains to a deal of the purchase of 3.5 acres of land in Shikohpur from Onkareshwar Properties for ₹7.5 crore in 2008 and selling the land to DLF four years later for ₹58 crore by Skylight Hospitality — a company whose director Vadra had been earlier. The agency had also earlier attached 43 immovable properties linked to Vadra, Sky Light Hospitality Pvt Ltd and others.

The prosecution complaint alleges that there was pressure on Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) officials from higher authorities to accelerate the process. The FIR in this case was based on a complaint filed by Surinder Sharma, a resident of Taruh in Nuh district, who had alleged that the land transaction was fraudulent and that Skylight Hospitality was registered in 2007 with a capital of just Rs 1 lakh.

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After Skylight Hospitality purchased the land, it was mutated in favour of the company within 24 hours and allegedly transferred to Vadra — a process that usually takes a minimum of three months.

Within a month, the then Haryana government led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda gave Skylight Hospitality permission to develop a housing project on much of the land which led to a sharp increase in the prices of the plot.

In June 2008, DLF agreed to buy the plot from Vadra’s firm for Rs 58 crore. In just a few months, the value of his property had increased by over 700%. In 2012, the transfer to DLF was complete and eight years later, it was cancelled citing violations.

The ED is also investigating Vadra in another case against UK-based arms consultant Sanjay Bhandari.