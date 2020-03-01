Elgar Parishad case: Centre must explain national interest behind NIA taking over probe, says Ambedkar

“What is happening is vendetta politics,” Ambedkar said, adding that nine accused in the case have been in jail for two years now. “What is happening is vendetta politics,” Ambedkar said, adding that nine accused in the case have been in jail for two years now.

Former Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Ambedkar Saturday demanded that the Centre must explain the national interest behind the NIA taking over the probe into the Elgar Parishad case. He said that NCP chief Sharad Pawar was of the view that records cited by investigators were fabricated and those who did it should be brought to book.

Ambedkar alleged the case was handed over to the NIA as the authorities knew the cat will be out of the bag. “What is happening is vendetta politics,” he said, adding that nine accused in the case have been in jail for two years now.

He also said that a rally would be organised at Jantar Mantar on March 4 under the ‘Save Nation Save Constitution Coordination Committee’ to oppose the CAA and NPR in its present format.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.