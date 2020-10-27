Elevated U-turn at Shankar Chowk to open in 7-10 days

The Ambience underpass U-turn will be a 377-metre-long structure with four lanes, and will provide seamless travel from the direction of Shankar Chowk towards Ambience mall.

The elevated U-turn being constructed at Gurgaon’s Shankar Chowk — one of two major infrastructure projects planned to decongest the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway — is likely to be opened to traffic in the next “7 to 10 days”.

“Work on the elevated U-turn is nearing completion, and the structure is likely to be opened to commuters in the next week or 10 days,” said National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) project director Shashi Bhushan.

The 455-metre-long, three-lane structure will provide a seamless U-turn to commuters travelling from the direction of Cyber City, Ambience Mall, and DLF Phase 3 towards New Delhi, easing the congestion at the junction. Constructed at a cost of Rs 58.96 crore — 75% borne by NHAI and 25% by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) — the structure is part of a wider plan to decongest the expressway, as part of which a U-turn underpass is also being constructed near Ambience Mall. The entire project is expected to cost Rs 161.90 crore, with the Ambience underpass being built at a cost of Rs 102.94 crore, of which 50% is being shouldered by NHAI, and 25% each by DLF and Ambience.

Work on both the Shankar Chowk flyover and the Ambience underpass had started in January last year, with a completion period of 18 months.

“There has been a delay in the completion of the project primarily on account of Covid. Work is still underway on the Ambience underpass. Construction of around three months is still pending, so we expect that will be completed by mid-January,” said the Project Director.

The Ambience underpass U-turn will be a 377-metre-long structure with four lanes, and will provide seamless travel from the direction of Shankar Chowk towards Ambience mall, easing the congestion at the Delhi-Gurgaon border.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.