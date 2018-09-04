Elevated highway to link Sohna, Badshahpur

The 5-kilometre highway was initially meant to begin from Vatika Chowk, but after discussions, its intended route was altered to extend it by a kilometre. (Photo by Manoj Kumar/File) The 5-kilometre highway was initially meant to begin from Vatika Chowk, but after discussions, its intended route was altered to extend it by a kilometre. (Photo by Manoj Kumar/File)

Gurgaon’s Sohna road and Badshahpur village may soon be better connected, with work on the Badshahpur elevated highway set to begin by September 21. This was revealed by Haryana’s Public Works and Development Minister Rao Narbir Singh on Monday afternoon in Badshahpur village, where he was addressing a crowd after laying the foundation stone for the construction of a “chaupal”.

According to officials, the highway, the construction of which is estimated to cost Rs 1,385 crore, is expected to reduce travel time between Rajiv Chowk and Badshahpur to just “8 to 10 minutes”. Currently, it takes commuters around 20 minutes, and sometimes half-an-hour, to cross the 6-kilometre-long stretch.

“The machines and implements needed for the construction of the highway, which will begin at Subhash Chowk and extend up to the other side of Badshahpur village, have arrived, and work will begin by September 21,” said Singh.

“We expect that the highway will be completed before the assembly elections next year. After it is opened to commuters, the traffic jam issue between Subhash Chowk and Badshahpur village will be resolved,” Singh added.

The 5-kilometre highway was initially meant to begin from Vatika Chowk, but after discussions, its intended route was altered to extend it by a kilometre.

