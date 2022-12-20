Elevated corridor in pipeline to ease traffic between north, central Delhi

The Public Works Department (PWD) is planning to construct an elevated corridor on GT Road, between Tripolia Gate and Rani Jhansi road, with an aim to end heavy traffic jams at junctions and key intersections on the stretch and provide seamless connectivity between North and Central Delhi.

According to a senior PWD official, GT Road is one of the key stretches that connects the Outer part of the national capital to North and Central Delhi. “The 3.5-4 km-long stretch from Tripolia Gate to Rani Jhansi Road is heavily congested. A proposal has been made for an integrated corridor development plan for decongestion,” said an official.

Officials said the plan will address three key intersections on this stretch: Shakti Nagar Chowk, Ghanta Ghar and Sabji Mandi. “All three are heavily congested and have narrow lanes which makes commuting, especially during peak hours, very difficult. At Ghanta Ghar and Sabji Mandi, due to improper parking, vendors, pedestrians, traffic is slow even during non-peak hours.”

The PWD is also planning a solution for vehicular parking and pedestrian paths on this stretch to decongest the three intersections. However, with construction for another project already underway – the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is constructing a double-deck flyover-cum-metro corridor at Azadpur Chowk between GT Karnal Road and Rani Jhansi Road – officials will have to find a way to manoeuvre around it.

The department had earlier moved a proposal to decongest the intersections but it was rejected by UTTIPEC. “The roads are narrow, so it is very difficult to execute the project even now. But the department has plans to construct an elevated corridor. Before that, a detailed study will be conducted to check feasibility on ground,” said an official.

Once appointed, a consultancy agency will do feasibility and comprehensive surveys to find the number and modes of vehicles including pedestrian and non-motorised vehicles, present and future transportation proposals (Metro/ BRT/ NHAI/PWD/DDA/Railways) along and around the influence zone.

“During the study, an integrated transit corridor development plan with detailed design of intersections, middle sections having entry and exits, all arterial and major traffic movement corridors will be prepared,” said the official.

“Once the feasibility study is done, the PWD will move a proposal to construct the elevated corridor. The length, width and number of lanes will be decided only after the study. Tenders have been floated to hire consultancy agencies and the process will take about a month. Once the plans are approved and the stretch is constructed, commuters will get major relief,” added the official.