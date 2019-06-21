Electrocuted in Gurgaon, 2-year-old leopard found dangling on a tree

A two-year-old female leopard was found dead on the outskirts of Mandawar village in Gurgaon’s Sohna area early Thursday morning, with officials from the Forest Department saying it had been electrocuted after coming in contact with a high tension wire.

Officials said they received information regarding the matter at 8 am, and a team reached the spot within an hour.

“The animal was found suspended from a wire near a tree on the outskirts of the village. We suspect it was probably chasing after a monkey or some other animal and climbed onto the tree. The wires were very close to its branches, and the animal seems to have come in contact,” said Vinod Kumar, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests.

“The body of the animal was taken down from the tree and the post-mortem confirmed it had been electrocuted. The leopard has been cremated,” he said.

The incident comes two years after residents of the same village had beat a leopard, a “two- or three-year-old male”, to death, after it wandered into their midst and attacked eight people in an attempt to escape the crowd.

According to residents, since then, they had resorted to coexisting peacefully with leopards. Although leopards are often spotted, they remain restricted to a small pond, located a little inside the forest, in which water is filled at all times. The tree where the leopard was found is located on the banks of this pond.

“A group of boys who had gone to the temple spotted the dead animal this morning. They informed me and I called police and forest department. This animal was much smaller than ones we see regularly,” the village sarpanch said.

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Vinod Kumar said the incident highlights the need to ensure trees that lie near high tension wires are trimmed regularly.

“Precautions are usually taken by linemen with regard to such wires by trimming trees regularly to ensure they do not reach the height of the wires. In restricted areas like the one where this incident took place, permission has to be taken from the forest department, and we approve such requests regularly. However, no such permission was sought in this case,” said Kumar.