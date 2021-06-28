Electricity supply to be disrupted in parts of Gurgaon on Tuesday due to maintenance work

The affected feeders will be the Sector 9A feeds, disposal feeder, and the Jyoti Park feeder, said officials. (Representational)

Power supply will be disrupted in parts of Gurgaon for three hours on Tuesday morning as the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitaran Nigam (DHBVN) undertakes tree pruning and maintenance work.

According to officials, the work will take place between 7 am and 10 am, and there will be “no power” on three feeders in the city during this period.

“Tomorrow 29.6.21 DHBVN have planned massive tree pruning and maintenance work. Hence there will be no power from 7:00 am to 10:00 am on…3 feeders,” read a statement released by the district administration on Monday evening.

The affected feeders will be the Sector 9A feeds, disposal feeder, and the Jyoti Park feeder, said officials.