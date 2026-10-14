Aadhaar now mandatory to avail Delhi government’s power subsidy

Consumers who have not enrolled for Aadhaar in Delhi will need to apply for it (Representative image).

The Delhi government has made Aadhaar-based identification compulsory for consumers seeking benefits under its electricity subsidy scheme. The move comes as the number of beneficiaries continues to grow, adding to the subsidy burden on the exchequer, reported news agency PTI. Official figures show that the government’s allocation for electricity subsidies had reached Rs 4,037.63 crore by February 2026. It has earmarked Rs 3,500 crore for the scheme in the current financial year, 2026-27.

Delhi’s power consumer base has expanded by nearly 40 per cent over the past decade and now exceeds 73 lakh, the agency reported.

In 2024-25, about 52.3 lakh domestic consumers-or nearly 84 per cent of the city’s 73 lakh domestic consumers-received the subsidy. The share increased to 87 per cent, covering 55 lakh consumers, in 2025-26, according to official data cited by PTI.