Aadhaar now mandatory to avail Delhi government’s power subsidy

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The Delhi government has made Aadhaar-based identification compulsory for consumers seeking benefits under its electricity subsidy scheme. The move comes as the number of beneficiaries continues to grow, adding to the subsidy burden on the exchequer, reported news agency PTI. Official figures show that the government’s allocation for electricity subsidies had reached Rs 4,037.63 crore by February 2026. It has earmarked Rs 3,500 crore for the scheme in the current financial year, 2026-27.
Delhi’s power consumer base has expanded by nearly 40 per cent over the past decade and now exceeds 73 lakh, the agency reported.
In 2024-25, about 52.3 lakh domestic consumers-or nearly 84 per cent of the city’s 73 lakh domestic consumers-received the subsidy. The share increased to 87 per cent, covering 55 lakh consumers, in 2025-26, according to official data cited by PTI.
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Under the scheme, households consuming up to 200 units of electricity a month receive power free of cost. Consumers using between 201 and 400 units are eligible for a 50 per cent subsidy, subject to a monthly ceiling of Rs 800.
A recent notification from the Power Department said the scheme is implemented in different parts of Delhi through BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL), BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL), Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL), the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Military Engineer Services (MES).
The government said it “deems it fit” to verify the identity of a beneficiary as a condition for receiving the subsidy. Eligible consumers will therefore be required to provide proof that they possess a valid Aadhaar number.
Invoking Section 7 of the Aadhaar Act, 2016, the Delhi Lieutenant Governor notified that individuals seeking the subsidy must submit their Aadhaar number through the designated web portal or by any other method specified by the government.
Consumers who have not enrolled for Aadhaar in Delhi will need to apply for it. They may submit the required information using their 14-digit Enrolment ID number to claim the subsidy, the notification said.
The government said Aadhaar-based verification helps establish beneficiaries’ identities securely and allows them to access subsidies, benefits and services more conveniently. It also reduces the need to submit multiple identity documents while simplifying procedures and improving transparency and efficiency.
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