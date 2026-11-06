Referring to the disconnection of water and electricity to the Race Course Masjid, the Delhi High Court Friday remarked that utilities cannot be disconnected in such a manner without notice, when the masjid is a notified property under the relevant statutes.

Justice Subramonium Prasad, addressing the New Delhi Municipal Council, remarked, “You cannot disconnect electricity without notice.”

The judge’s remarks came while the court was hearing a fresh plea filed by the masjid’s imam, appealing against a single-bench order that refused to restore utilities.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The division bench issued notice, seeking responses to be filed by the NDMC and Delhi Waqf Board within two weeks. The court will hear the matter next on December 14.