Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering... Read More
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Referring to the disconnection of water and electricity to the Race Course Masjid, the Delhi High Court Friday remarked that utilities cannot be disconnected in such a manner without notice, when the masjid is a notified property under the relevant statutes.
Justice Subramonium Prasad, addressing the New Delhi Municipal Council, remarked, “You cannot disconnect electricity without notice.”
The judge’s remarks came while the court was hearing a fresh plea filed by the masjid’s imam, appealing against a single-bench order that refused to restore utilities.
The division bench issued notice, seeking responses to be filed by the NDMC and Delhi Waqf Board within two weeks. The court will hear the matter next on December 14.
The masjid is located inside the Race Course Club, which occupies around 53 acres near the Prime Minister’s residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. A petition in court has raised apprehensions that the masjid, a Waqf-notified property and a Grade II heritage structure notified in 2009, will be demolished due to the Centre’s ongoing reclamation of land parcels in the surrounding area.
On October 29, the Centre, through its Land and Development Office (L&DO), had told the Delhi HC that it will decide on a representation by the Delhi Waqf Board in four weeks and won’t take any coercive action against the mosque until then.
Advocate M Sufian Siddiqui, representing the imam, Md Haroon, argued before the bench of Justices Prasad and Renu Bhatnagar on Friday that while the Centre is relying on a Delhi HC judgment that had paved the way for removal of alleged encroachers in three jhuggi clusters opposite the PM’s house, the masjid was never party to the litigation.
The NDMC as well as the Centre have relied on the court’s verdict in a separate set of litigations, where the court had paved the way for eviction of 700-odd families from the slum dwellings in August.
Siddiqui also pointed out that electricity and water connections to the masjid were disconnected “without following procedures under relevant statutes and regulations”.
Challenging the single-judge’s order of October 15, Siddiqui also pointed out that “at least a reply was called for (by the single judge’s court) from the respondents to show… on what basis electricity and water was disconnected”.
The appeal stated that the sole issue that was to be adjudicated upon by the court was “whether NDMC possessed lawful authority to disconnect and continue withholding the existing electricity and water supply to a functioning mosque and occupied hujra”, which remained unexamined.
It has also contended that the single judge’s verdict “consequently rests upon a foundational misconception of Waqf law, selective consideration of the record, and an erroneous enlargement of the earlier demolition directions” in relation to the jhuggis.