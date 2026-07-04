Here’s how to apply for EV subsidy in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and others during the launch of state government's EV portal under the new EV policy, New Delhi. (Photo: @gupta_rekha/X via PTI)

Two days after the roll out of the new Electric Vehicle Policy, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday launched the portal where citizens can apply for subsidies. She also unveiled the official booklet of the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2026.

“Eligible beneficiaries will be able to apply through the EV Subsidy Portal within 30 days of purchasing their vehicle and receiving the Registration Certificate (RC). The government aims to transfer the subsidy directly into beneficiaries’ bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) within 60 days,” she said.

Gupta said that the portal has been designed to be simple, fast, transparent and completely digital, enabling eligible citizens to access all services from home.