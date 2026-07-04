Here’s how to apply for EV subsidy in Delhi

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Two days after the roll out of the new Electric Vehicle Policy, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday launched the portal where citizens can apply for subsidies. She also unveiled the official booklet of the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2026.
“Eligible beneficiaries will be able to apply through the EV Subsidy Portal within 30 days of purchasing their vehicle and receiving the Registration Certificate (RC). The government aims to transfer the subsidy directly into beneficiaries’ bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) within 60 days,” she said.
Gupta said that the portal has been designed to be simple, fast, transparent and completely digital, enabling eligible citizens to access all services from home.
“The portal will allow citizens and institutions to apply online from home for electric vehicle purchase incentives and other benefits. Applicants will be able to track the status of their applications in real time at every stage, ensuring complete transparency,” Gupta said in a statement.
How to apply for EV subsidy?
Sign up at https://evsubsidy.delhi.gov.in
Portal has three sections — ‘How to apply’, ‘Apply online’ & ‘Application status’
For personal vehicles
Enter Aadhaar number, date of birth, and gender.
Upload Documents: Upload scanned PDF copies of registration certificate (RC), Aadhaar card, voter ID, bank account’s passbook or cancelled cheque.
OTP will be sent through SMS to a mobile number linked with RC.
Subsidy will be transferred directly to Aadhaar-linked bank accounts.
For getting scrapping incentive: Upload certificate of deposit.
For businesses applying for commercial vehicle subsidy
Upload PDF copies of RC, PAN Card, and GST document.
Submit bank details, including account number, IFSC code.
> After applying for subsidy, buyers can check the “Application status” section where they can enter registration number, and last five digits of Chassis Number, a unique number assigned to vehicles.
> A notification is received if authorities require additional documents. After checking the status, vehicle owners need to upload the correct documents to resume the approval process
> Portal has posted a list of 123 approved EV models, including two wheelers, three wheelers and trucks. Some of the top brands are TVS, Ather energy, Bajaj and Mahindra
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