Electric push: 300 e-buses to join DTC fleet by next year

With the first set of e-buses set to hit the roads by October, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) Monday said it will complete the induction of 300 electric buses to its fleet by February 2022. (File)

With the first set of e-buses set to hit the roads by October, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) Monday said it will complete the induction of 300 electric buses to its fleet by February 2022.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said 1,000 low-floor CNG buses will be added to the corporation’s fleet starting May. By September, the rest will also join the fleet, he added.

The corporation has a fleet of around 3,700 buses currently.

“Along with private vehicles, we are also committed to switch public transport to electric. Delhi will defeat pollution with the joint efforts of the people & the government. Our EV Policy will set a precedent for the world,” tweeted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The DTC’s push to induct e-buses under the FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India) scheme was delayed as the corporation had scrapped two tenders on the purchase of e-buses and floated one afresh in December last year to attract better and cheaper bids from companies. On Monday, the DTC board approved the latest bids.

Under the conditions stipulated in the previous tender, the selected operator was expected to bear the electricity cost of charging the buses, which consume around 1.2 units per km. The power cost per unit is fixed at Rs 4 per km.

Now, a decision has been taken to exclude charges related to electricity expenses from the tender. The corporation will foot the power bills of running the buses. However, operators will have to maintain the buses in a way that they don’t consume more than 1.2 units per kilometre.

Under the Centre’s FAME scheme, financial incentives are provided in purchase of EVs and setting up charging stations.