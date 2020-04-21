Elective surgeries at Delhi’s AIIMS to start gradually, talks on

On March 18, the medical institute sent an advisory to OPD patients on their registered phone numbers, requesting them to postpone appointments. (File) On March 18, the medical institute sent an advisory to OPD patients on their registered phone numbers, requesting them to postpone appointments. (File)

A month after AIIMS curtailed all elective surgeries owing to rising COVID-19 cases, it is planning to restart services soon. A meeting was held Monday to decide the hospital’s plan for the next few days, which also saw discussions to start the services.

“Discussions are going on and we will start it in a gradual manner so that COVID-19 patients and non-COVID-19 patients can get proper care. We need to have a balance between both patients. The departments are working on the details and after that, we will come up with a plan,” said Dr D K Sharma, medical superintendent, AIIMS.

The medical institute has already been providing tele-consultancy services to all patients currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. Emergency services in the hospital are also operational to cater to crucial cases during the lockdown.

On March 18, the medical institute sent an advisory to OPD patients on their registered phone numbers, requesting them to postpone appointments. “In view of the increasing threat of coronavirus infection, you are requested to postpone your appointment at AIIMS if it is not urgent in nature. This is for your safety and good health,” said the order from the hospital administration.

The hospital had curtained the elective surgeries from March 20.

Other hospitals in Delhi have also started OPD services after several patients faced trouble due to non-availability of services.

The Delhi government-run Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital has decided to restore all its services “as far as possible”, including OPD, to provide care to non-COVID-19 patients. All suspected and confirmed COVID-19 cases would be referred to two dedicated hospitals: Lok Nayak Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd