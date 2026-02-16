Election Commission to showcase its all-in-one app to State Election Commissions, with offer of developing version for them

Election Commission of India (ECI) sources recently said the poll body is likely to showcase its all-in-one ECINET app to State Election Commissions (SECs) this month, with the offer of developing versions for them as well.
The EC had announced on February 4 that it would host a national conference of State Election Commissioners in New Delhi on February 24. The last such conference was held in 1999, it said.
On the agenda are “discussion sessions on electoral laws on elector eligibility of the States/UTs, technological interventions spearheaded by the ECI, such as the recently launched ECINET digital platform and EVMs, amongst other topics,” the EC had said.
The ECINET app, which brings together the ECI’s separate apps for voters, officers and candidates on one platform, allows users to fill electoral registration forms and officers to process those applications. It also provides real-time data on voter turnout during polling and results on the day of counting of votes. Earlier, all these services were offered on separate apps of the EC. The beta version was launched last year ahead of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and Assembly elections in Bihar. The app was officially launched by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar during an international conference in the national capital on January 22. The CEC offered the heads of other election management bodies (EMBs) help in developing a similar platform for their countries in their respective languages.
The app has also been used for the ongoing SIR in 12 states and Union Territories (UTs), where, for the first time, centrally-generated notices were sent to electoral registration officers (EROs) via their log-ins on the ECINET/ERONET portal to hand over to electors. On January 22, the EC had said the app had been used to digitise 150 crore documents during the SIR, where all registered electors were asked to submit enumeration forms and documents in order to prove their eligibility.
While the ECI conducts elections to the offices of President and Vice-President, Parliament, State Assemblies and State Legislative Councils, the SECs conduct elections for the panchayat and municipal corporations in their respective states. The ECI and SECs work independently of each other, as per the Constitution, with different methods and rules for polling and preparation of electoral rolls.
The ECI’s conference comes at a time when two Bills providing for simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies are pending before Parliament. A government-appointed high-level committee under former President Ram Nath Kovind had recommended in 2024 that elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies should be synchronised first, and in the second phase, local body elections should be held within 100 days of that. The Bills brought by the government in December 2024, however, did not make provisions for including local body elections in the simultaneous polls for now.
