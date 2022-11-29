Election Commission to hold hearing in Shiv Sena dispute on Dec 12

The Election Commission on Tuesday set December 12 as the date of first hearing in the dispute between the two Shiv Sena factions led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and former CM Uddhav Thackeray, according to an EC official.

The EC had on November 12 asked both sides to submit documents in support of their claims to control of the party name and symbol by November 23. Setting the date of hearing, the commission on Tuesday directed the two groups to submit any further statements or documents by 5pm on December 9, the official said.

Meanwhile, the commission has deferred its hearing in the dispute between the two factions of the Lok Janshakti Party led by Chirag Paswan and Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras that was to take place on Tuesday. The official said Paswan had sought postponement on the grounds of being preoccupied with contesting the Gujarat Assembly elections.