Anti-EC protest | ‘They have entire career lying ahead’: Delhi court grants bail to 17 protesters arrested

3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 6, 2026 07:54 PM IST
The protesters, from opposition parties to student outfits, were gathering in Connaught Place demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)
Granting bail to 17 people arrested by the Delhi Police during a protest in the Capital against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Monday, a Delhi court late in the night sought a report from the DCP (New Delhi) on allegations that two of those arrested were beaten up at the Parliament Street police station.
In four separate orders, Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Animesh Kumar of the Patiala House Court granted bail to the 17 accused. “The accused persons are of very young age and do not appear to be habitual offenders. They have their entire career lying ahead,” JMFC Kumar said.
The police had submitted before the court that the protesters were part of an unlawful assembly and had blocked the public space when Section 163 of BNSS was in place, prohibiting public gatherings of five or more people, demonstrations and other activities without prior written permission.
After two protesters told the court that they sustained injuries as they were beaten inside the Parliament Street police station after they were detained, JMFC Kumar sought that CCTV camera footage from inside the police station be preserved.
“Since accused Dharmender and Samarth have levelled allegations regarding custodial torture, let report be called from DCP New Delhi regarding the same. The relevant CCTV footage of PS Parliament Street be also preserved,” he said.
The Delhi Police submitted that when the accused were being detained to manage the law and order situation, they manhandled and assaulted police officers, during which one woman officer sustained injuries.
Seeking 14 days of judicial custody, the police told the court that the protesters broke the glass of a bus in which they were being detained. They alleged that the protesters did not cooperate during the course of the investigation and failed to disclose their complete personal details.
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JMFC Kumar said, “It should be noted that allegations against the accused are serious in nature. One police official has allegedly sustained injuries as per the MLC produced by the IO. While any person has right to protest peacefully, however, assaulting police officials on duty is serious concern which cannot be permitted under the garb of peaceful protest.”
“However, it cannot be ignored that all the offences involved in the present case except offence punishable under Section 132 of BNS are bailable in nature. Even the offence punishable under Section 132 of BNS (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) provides for maximum imprisonment of 2 years only,” he added.
Nirbhay Thakur is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express who primarily covers district courts in Delhi and has reported on the trials of many high-profile cases since 2023.
Professional Background
Education: Nirbhay is an economics graduate from Delhi University.
Beats: His reporting spans the trial courts, and he occasionally interviews ambassadors and has a keen interest in doing data stories.
Specializations: He has a specific interest in data stories related to courts.
Core Strength: Nirbhay is known for tracking long-running legal sagas and providing meticulous updates on high-profile criminal trials.
Recent notable articles
In 2025, he has written long form articles and two investigations. Along with breaking many court stories, he has also done various exclusive stories.
1) A long form on Surender Koli, accused in the Nithari serial killings of 2006. He was acquitted after spending 2 decades in jail. was a branded man. Deemed the “cannibal" who allegedly lured children to his employer’s house in Noida, murdered them, and “ate their flesh” – his actions cited were cited as evidence of human depravity at its worst. However, the SC acquitted him finding various lapses in the investigation. The Indian Express spoke to his lawyers and traced the 2 decades journey.
2) For decades, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been at the forefront of the Government’s national rankings, placed at No. 2 over the past two years alone. It has also been the crucible of campus activism, its protests often spilling into national debates, its student leaders going on to become the faces and voices of political parties of all hues and thoughts. The Indian Express looked at all court cases spanning over two decades and did an investigation.
3) Investigation on the 700 Delhi riots cases. The Indian Express found that in 17 of 93 acquittals (which amounted to 85% of the decided cases) in Delhi riots cases, courts red-flag ‘fabricated’ evidence and pulled up the police.
Signature Style
Nirbhay’s writing is characterized by its procedural depth. He excels at summarizing 400-page chargesheets and complex court orders into digestible news for the general public.
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