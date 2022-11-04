scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 04, 2022

Election commission likely to announce Delhi MCD polls today

The MCD polls, originally scheduled for April, were deferred hours before the election schedule was to be announced.

The election was called off as the Centre wanted to unify the MCDs from three to one and also conduct delimitation to decrease the number of wards. (Representational)

The State Election Commission is likely to announce the polls to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Friday evening. The election was earlier postponed as the Central Government wanted to carry out the delimitation exercise.

The Delhi State Election Commission will be holding a press conference at 4 pm in which the polls are likely to be announced. Sources said the election may be held in December along with the Gujarat polls or a week later.

The Assembly elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The votes will be counted on December 8, along with the counting in Himachal Pradesh which will go to polls on November 12.

The commission had also issued orders to concerned officers to prepare the voters’ list. It is to be finalised by November 6.

Read now |Here’s what Arvind Kejriwal said on tackling air pollution in Delhi

With the delimitation exercise being completed and 250 wards being notified by the home ministry, a decision on conducting the polls has to be taken by the Election Commission.

With the delimitation exercise being completed and 250 wards being notified by the home ministry, a decision on conducting the polls has to be taken by the Election Commission.

The Congress has, meanwhile, approached the high court stating that it is not against the holding of municipal elections, but wishes for the conduct of the elections in a rational manner. It argued that the notified delimitation does not reflect equal and proportional representation, as there is inequality in terms of the population of wards. The court has so far not issued a stay on the polls.

First published on: 04-11-2022 at 11:47:30 am
Live Blog

