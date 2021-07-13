Elderly woman killed, body chopped into 3 pieces by neighbour couple: Delhi Police

DCP (Dwarka district) Santosh Kumar Meena said the couple, Anil Arya (40) and his wife Tannu Arya (35), have been arrested.

Delhi Police has arrested a couple from Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly for allegedly killing their neighbour, a senior citizen, chopping up her body into three pieces, and dumping it in a drain in Najafgarh. The motive, police said, was the woman asking the couple to return Rs 1 lakh they had borrowed from her.

When contacted, DCP (Dwarka district), Santosh Kumar Meena said the couple, Anil Arya (40) and his wife Tannu Arya (35), have been arrested.

Police said the victim, Kavita Grover (72), stayed in Delhi’s Mohan Garden with her son, Manish Grover, and daughter-in-law. Manish is a local property dealer and his wife a doctor, police said.

“Manish approached police on July 3 and said that he and his wife had gone to his native village, but when they returned, Kavita was nowhere to be found,” a senior police officer said.

Police tried to look for her, and in the meantime, found that their neighbours had also been missing from the locality. “Manish told police he suspected his neighbour’s involvement behind the abduction. Police started looking for the couple and found that they were staying in a rented accommodation in Bareilly,” an officer said.

Using technical surveillance, police traced them and arrested them on Tuesday morning. “During questioning, the couple told police they were looking after the victim’s mentally challenged brother, and a few months ago, they borrowed Rs 1 lakh from her. They would visit her frequently, and during a conversation when Kavita’s family was away, she asked them to repay the money,” the officer said.

“The couple told her the Rs 1 lakh was a reward for looking after her brother. This led to an argument, and the two allegedly strangled her using a water pipe. They allegedly kept the body in a trolley bag, but it was too heavy. Anil then allegedly chopped up the body into three pieces and kept them in three trolley bags. They boarded an autorickshaw and dumped the bags in the Najafgarh drain. Afterwards, they decided to leave the city for some time and shifted to Bareilly at their friend’s flat,” the officer said, adding that they have recovered the decomposed body parts from the drain.