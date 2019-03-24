Elderly woman gangraped, robbed in Greater Noida

A 55-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped by five men in a Greater Noida village late Friday night, said police. A case was filed by Noida Police, after a medical examination of the victim was conducted, said police.

“We received information that an elderly woman was found in a semi-conscious state in a field close to her village,” said the SHO.

“As per the FIR, the woman was sleeping on a cot outside her home when the accused dragged her into a field and allegedly gangraped her. It appears that goods from the house were also stolen. The accused face charges under IPC sections 395 (punishment for dacoity), 397 (robber/dacoity with attempt to cause death) and 376-D (rape by more than one person),” the station house officer added. Police said the accused named in the FIR are Sachin, Rohit, Ajay, Aakash and Gaurav.

“We found that some of the jewellery was also missing, and the room had been vandalised. We hope to make recoveries following the arrests,” said the police officer.