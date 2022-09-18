Elderly man waylaid, robbed while walking home in South Delhi’s Madangir; two arrested

An elderly man was waylaid and robbed by three men while walking home in South Delhi’s Madangir area on Tuesday, the police said Sunday. The officers said two of the accused were arrested and an investigation is underway.

The police identified the arrested men as Rahul and Jaidev Chand, both aged 22. According to officers, the 60-year-old man lives with his family at DDA flats and was returning home after buying groceries when the accused snatched his wristwatch, gold ring, gold chain, mobile phone and wallet. Soon, his son called the police.

A police officer said, “Around 9.20 am, three men aged around 20-25 ran towards him and caught hold of him. They tried to strangle him and snatched his phone and jewelry before fleeing from the spot.” A case was soon registered and the police said that footage from more than 70 CCTVs in the area was scanned to identify the men.

Chandan Chowdhary, DCP (South) said, “Several raids were conducted and the accused were held from their homes. Their associate Harsh Negi is still on the run. The two arrested men confessed during interrogation. We have already recovered the gold ring, wrist watch and the victim’s wallet from their possession, along with some cash.” The accused were previously involved in seven to nine similar cases and are history sheeters, the police added.