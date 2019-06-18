Delhi: Elderly couple tied up at home, robbed in Vikaspuri

Around 8.30 am Saturday, Ashok Tekchandani (83) went out of his bedroom to have morning tea, usually served by the domestic help. Minutes later, the retired Income Tax department official and his wife Meena (75) were allegedly tied up with a plastic rope, wrapped in a bedsheet, and their mouths were stuffed with cloth, as the domestic help, Keshav, and his accomplice, allegedly robbed the house. Ashok was also punched in the left eye.

The incident took place at West Delhi’s upscale Shankar Garden in Vikaspuri, with the FIR stating that the two accused took off with Rs 65,000 and gold and diamond jewellery.

The couple were rescued around 11.30 am by their youngest son Kamal, who lives a floor above, after he was alerted by another domestic help who saw Ashok tied up in his room.

“The accused domestic help had been with the family for a week, and his police verification hadn’t been done. We have procured footage from a neighbour’s CCTV… Arrests will be made soon,” said Additional DCP (West) Sameer Sharma. A case under IPC section 392 (robbery) has been filed at Vikaspuri police station.

“Our old domestic help went back to his village on June 7, and we hired Keshav on June 6. He was recommended by a relative,” said Kamal (45). He said that when he rushed downstairs, he saw his father had been “punched near his left eye, unable to raise an alarm because of the cloth in his mouth”, while his mother “was in another room in a similar state”.

The family has been living in the three-storey house since 1996. While Ashok and Meena live on the ground floor, the couple’s two sons and their families occupy the two floors above. “We had not got Keshav’s verification done, we don’t have his photos either,” claimed Kamal.

He alleged that as per the neighbour’s CCTV, “Keshav is seen sweeping the area outside the house at 8.52 am, and signals to his accomplice outside to enter the house. At 8.57 am, the accomplice enters the house with a big bag”.