Elderly couple targeted at Gurgaon home, 4 masked men gag woman, flee with bangles and phone

Four masked men barged into a house in the upscale Florence Elite society in sector 57, Sushant Lok-3, and allegedly robbed a 64-year-old woman after holding her hostage and gagging her mouth. Police said the accused, who stole two gold bangles and a mobile phone, are yet to be arrested.

Police said the incident took place around 3.30 am on Tuesday when the woman and her 67-year-old husband were asleep.

In the police complaint, the complainant, Rama Sharma, said that between 3.30 am and 4.30 am, four men entered the house from the rear door, which was open due to renovation work.

“They had covered their faces with cloth. Two of them pounced on me and started asking me where the money was. They threatened to kill me. They suffocated me with their hands. They told me that they had tied my husband upstairs. I tried to make noise but they tied my face, hands and mouth using clothes. They forcibly took my gold bangles and my phone and pushed me to the bathroom. After a few minutes, they took me upstairs forcefully and searched the upper room. In the meantime, they heard some noise and ran away,” she stated in the FIR.

The couple’s son and daughter-in-law live in Canada. The woman’s husband, Ashok Sharma, 67, the managing director of a shipping firm, told The Indian Express, “The entire ordeal lasted over 90 minutes. My wife suffered injuries and was in trauma and had to be taken to a hospital. She has been discharged today. I was asleep on the first floor at the time of the incident and I am fortunate that my life has been saved. The intention of the accused was to loot the money from the safe and murder me. They left behind an iron rod. My wife was on the ground floor. The accused held her hostage and gagged her and locked her in the bathroom. They told her, ‘humne buddhe ko baand diya hai (We have tied up the old man)’.”

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

He added, “My wife told them to take whatever they wanted. They dragged her to the bedrooms upstairs looking for me. Intelligently, my wife showed them to two other rooms which were empty and she pretended not to know where I was. The robbers got spooked and assumed that I may have gone outside and would raise an alarm and they fled. After they left, my wife woke me up and we locked ourselves in and called the police. We were scared. Initially we were unable to connect to the police, so we called a friend, who called a PCR. The police then arrived and offered help.”

Police said an FIR has been registered against the accused under IPC sections 458, 392, 34.