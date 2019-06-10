Elderly couple die in blaze at Faridabad house

A 65-year-old man and his wife died after sustaining burn injuries when their house caught fire in Faridabad’s Gandhi Colony on Sunday. Police said the blaze was caused by a short circuit.

Poonam and Satya Prakash were at home with their 28-year-old daughter when the incident took place around 7.30 pm. “We reached the spot immediately after the incident was reported. The three people were taken to a nearby hospital, where the doctor declared the couple dead on arrival. The daughter is unhurt but in a state of shock,” said Faridabad police spokesperson Sube Singh.

The couple had three children, two sons and a daughter. While one son, who lived with them along with his wife, was not at home at the time the fire broke out, his wife had gone to visit her parents. The other son lives in Bengaluru and has been informed of the incident, police said.

On Saturday, a 29-year-old woman and her two children died while they were trying to escape a blaze that had broken out at their building in Faridabad’s Dabua Colony.