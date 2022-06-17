scorecardresearch
Friday, June 17, 2022
Elderly couple found dead in East Delhi house; police rule out foul play

The bodies of Vijay Kumar Talwar (80) and Savita Talwar (75) were found lying inside their home in the Nirman Vihar area when police broke open the door.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
June 17, 2022 2:35:52 pm
The bodies of Vijay Kumar Talwar and Savita Talwar were found lying inside. (Representational)

Two senior citizens were found dead in their home in East Delhi’s Nirman Vihar area on Friday. Police said they did not suspect any foul play.
The deceased were identified as Vijay Kumar Talwar (80) and Savita Talwar (75).

According to the police, a PCR call was received at the Preet Vihar station from Pramod Kumar Talwar, stating that his brother Vijay and his sister-in-law Savita were not opening the door of their first-floor home in Nirman Vihar despite repeated knocks.

The police said the door was found bolted when they arrived at the spot. It was then broken open with the help of the fire brigade.

The bodies of Vijay Kumar Talwar and Savita Talwar were found lying inside.

DCP (East) Priyanka Kashyap said, “A local inquiry is being conducted. The deceased had been living here for the past 14 years, and their children live in the United States. No foul play is suspected.”

Kashyap also said the statements of the couple’s neighbours and relatives were being recorded.

Police officials said the spot had been inspected and the bodies preserved in a mortuary. Further investigation would be carried out.

