Elderly couple ‘assaulted’ by 5 cops in Gurgaon

Five policemen were suspended after they allegedly beat up an elderly couple following an argument over wanting to smoke a hookah at their house in Fazilpur village Wednesday night, said police. Three of the accused were arrested, while two are absconding, said police.

According to the complainant, Rahul Bedi, around 10.30 pm, he was parking his car near his house when he heard his parents shouting. “As my brother and I reached the house, we saw five men… were assaulting my father and mother. Two of the accused were carrying weapons and threatening them. On seeing us, two of them escaped while we caught three men. They claimed to be police personnel and were threatening us,” he alleged in the FIR.

He alleged that after being caught, the three men, who were in plainclothes, tried to pressure them claiming they were from the DCP’s office.

Speaking to the media, Bedi alleged, “… The policemen arrived and said they wanted to smoke a hookah kept near the house and demanded the tobacco be filled. When my family refused and told them they appeared drunk, they started misbehaving with my mother and attacked my father. My father… suffered injuries. He was admitted to a hospital and discharged today afternoon.”

In a statement, Gurgaon police spokesperson Subhash Boken said, “On Wednesday night, a dispute occurred at the house of a resident in Fazilpur village over smoking a hookah, in which some policemen were involved. After a probe, five policemen have been suspended and a departmental enquiry has been initiated against them.”

The three arrested accused — head constable Manoj Kumar, sub inspector Shri Bhagwan and constable Ravinder — have been named in the FIR, while two others have been identified, said police.

On whether the policemen were inebriated, ACP Sanjiv said, “A medical examination has been conducted and further probe is on.”