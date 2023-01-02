Elderly care centre in Delhi that caught fire was home to over a dozen occupants

Hours after a fire at Antara Care Homes for Seniors left two elderly women dead, officials said the building has all necessary fire and safety equipment and that there are multiple entries and exit points.

The centre is owned by the Max Group and is located on the main road in Greater Kailash II E-block, which is home to several affluent businesses and residences. According to the company’s website, it started in 2010 and now has care homes in Delhi and Gurgaon and ‘senior residences’ centres in Noida and Dehradun.

While the fire damaged the third floor, other residents were immediately provided medical care and shifted to another centre by Max. There were approximately 15 occupants, who hail from Delhi and other cities.

According to staffers, many residents stay for a long-term period while a few members stay for a shorter duration as their families come to visit or take them home after some time.

The two deceased, Kanchan (86) and Kamal (92), were residents of the centre. Sources said Kanchan’s children are based in the US, UK and Singapore. Only her distant relatives live in Delhi. She came to the centre in December and was going to leave in a few months. Kamal’s family, who live in CR Park, refused to speak to the media.

At the care home, residents get a fully furnished room while doctors and nurses are a call away. An emergency button is placed in all rooms. There is also a common room with a TV and board games so residents can interact with one another and participate in leisure activities.

In case families are based out of India, the company and doctors take care of the residents, including conducting all medical tests.

As per company officials, there are three different types of rooms available — a twin-sharing room, a single room and a suite. A twin-sharing room has two beds and each resident has to pay Rs 1.62 lakh a month. The single room (one bed) costs around Rs 1.74 lakh a month and the suite costs around Rs 2.34 lakh.

“Members can book rooms for as long as they please. We also provide ‘Care at Home’ services for residents who can’t make it to our centres. We send healthcare personnel to their homes. One of our special centres, ‘Memory Homes’, is for people with dementia and Alzheimer’s,” said an official.

The company said they regularly “monitor” all occupants, provide post-operative care and make specialised nutrition plan/diet and medical plans for occupants as per their needs.