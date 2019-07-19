Elderly Australian woman’s bag snatched at Delhi’s GK 2 market

Two men on a motorcycle allegedly snatched a bag from a 72-year-old Australian woman at M-block market in Greater Kailash II Tuesday. DCP (South) Vijay Kumar said, “We have registered an FIR of snatching at CR Park police station after we received a complaint from the woman. We have found CCTV footage and a search is on to nab the accused.”

The woman, Lea Giles Peters, came to India on July 5 to meet her daughter, who stays in Gurgaon. Police said the incident took place after the woman visited her dentist in the market and was on her way to pay her phone bill.

“I came out after meeting my dentist around 4.30 pm and was walking towards a shop to pay my phone bill. But their server was down, so I went to S-Block market to eat something and returned to M-block. While I was walking, I heard a motorbike behind me. Before I could react, two men on a bike slowed down and snatched my bag from my shoulder,” she states in her FIR.

She added, “I was shocked… I walked back to the main road and requested a man for help. He… directed me towards the market, where I informed policemen about the incident.”

Police flashed a message to nearby police stations. “The police stations were asked to deploy special patrolling teams, but the accused managed to escape. The woman told police that her bag contained a MacBook, Rs 1,000 in cash, her medicines and dentures,” an officer said.