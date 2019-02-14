Delhi: Eight years on, chance discovery solves 22-year-old’s murder

For eight years, a 22-year-old MBA student, Ashutosh, remained untraceable after he went missing from his home in Pul Prahladpur. The case went nowhere, even after the Supreme Court transferred it to the Crime Branch. Around the same time, 50 km away, Muradnagar police found a body of an unidentified man, wrapped in a bedsheet and a pillow. Despite issuing notices, the probe hit a dead end.

Earlier this week, an investigating officer from the anti-human trafficking unit recognised Ashutosh while going through the unidentified body list from ZIPNET’s (Zonal Integrated Police Network) Uttar Pradesh zone — finally cracking the case.

According to police, Ashutosh, who worked in a logistics company, ran into trouble with his employer. “The employer called him on March 4, 2011, and took him in his car. The student was found strangled with a bedsheet and dumped 50 km from Delhi,” said Additional CP (crime) Rajeev Ranjan.

Pul Prahladpur police, which initially investigated the case, picked up the employer on suspicion of murder but with no evidence, they only charged him with kidnapping. He is currently out on bail.

After the AHTU officer identified Ashutosh’s body, a team rushed to Muradnagar. “We were lucky as the local police conserved his DNA, which proved his identity,” said an officer.