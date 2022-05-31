scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Eight years of Modi govt: Delhi unit of BJP to roll out programmes across city

The events will be backed by a social media push for which party leaders have been asked to prepare videos that highlight the government’s achievements.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
May 31, 2022 10:55:07 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a video conference as he releases benefits under the PM CARES for Children Scheme. (PTI Photo)

The Delhi unit of the BJP has organised programmes across the city as party leader Narendra Modi completes eight years as Prime Minister, said BJP Delhi general secretary Dinesh Pratap Singh.

LED screens will be erected at various places in Delhi to display PM Modi’s address on Tuesday, he said, adding that a Kisan Yuva Sammelan will also be held at the party office in which youths aged between 18 and 35 from all over Delhi will be present.

Various programmes have been organized in 278 mandals across Delhi. Singh said the country will always be indebted to Modi for his services to the country.

Smriti Irani writes: |How eight years of the Modi government empowered India’s women

The events will be backed by a social media push for which the Delhi unit has also been asked to prepare videos that highlight the government’s achievements, compiling quotes of Modi, outreach programmes and events of party leaders in Delhi over the past three years.

Delhi BJP general secretary Harsh Malhotra said health camps would be set up in different areas, fruits would be distributed in jhuggis and more programmes would be announced soon.

There will be special focus on reaching out to beneficiaries of various schemes like Ujjwala, Swachh Bharat and housing schemes through programmes where they would be felicitated, said a senior BJP leader. Health workers will also be felicitated at these events, he said.

