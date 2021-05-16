Eight oxygen plants to come up in MCD hospitals

At a newly constructed 500 ICU beds COVID-19 care centre at Ramlila maidan opposite LNJP hospital in New Delhi, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

Caught off guard in the second Covid wave, municipal corporation hospitals and health facilities are taking several measures to prepare for a possible third wave — oxygen plants will be installed in eight hospitals, a children’s ward will be set up at Balak Ram Hospital, and an ‘oxygen on wheels’ facility will be launched by the South MCD.

East MCD mayor Nirmal Jain said an oxygen plant will come up at Swami Dayanand Hospital in a month’s time, for which money will be sanctioned from the PMCARES Fund. Principal approval has been given to the project.

North MCD mayor Jai Prakash said one oxygen plant each will come up at Hindu Rao, Kasturba Hospital, Girdhari Lal

Maternity Hospital, Balak Ram Hospital and Rajan Babu Institute of Pulmonary Medicine and Tuberculosis. He said two of these will be installed under the PMCARES Fund, while the remaining would be done under a corporate social responsibility initiative. Hindu Rao and Rajan Babu hospitals are now Covid facilities.

He also said a children’s ward in Balak Ram Hospital is being readied after reports that the third wave will affect more children. “We have asked doctors to research more on such claims and keep infrastructure ready,” said Prakash.

In South Delhi, a senior official said two oxygen plants would be installed in health facilities at Tilak Nagar and Nehru Nagar with a capacity to cater to over 150 persons in a day.

South Delhi mayor Anamika said an ‘Oxygen On Wheels’ facility has been launched. A similar facility was started in Northeast Delhi too.

BJP leader Neelkant Bakshi said an RT-PCR testing van has been flagged off by Northeast Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari for his constituency, under which 2,500 people have been tested so far. Around 6,000 oximeters have been distributed, he added.