scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 01, 2022

Eight senior Noida police officials transferred within the district

The directions have been issued in "relation to the distribution of work of the Deputy Commissioners of Police/Additional Deputy Commissioners of Police in view of crime control, maintaining better law and order and in administrative interest", said officials.

By: Express News Service | Noida |
August 1, 2022 10:02:00 am
The order had been issued by Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh Sunday. (File)

In a major reshuffle, five District Commissioners of Police (DCPs) and three Additional Deputy Commissioners of Police (ADCPs) have been transferred to various zones within the district as per the orders issued by Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh Sunday, said officials.

The directions have been issued in “relation to the distribution of work of the Deputy Commissioners of Police/Additional Deputy Commissioners of Police in view of crime control, maintaining better law and order and in administrative interest”, added the officials.

Accordingly, 2010 IPS batch Harish Chander, who is presently DCP (Central Noida), will now be discharging the duties of DCP, Noida which will include the review and supervision of police stations, Subordinate Additional Deputy Commissioners of Police, and Assistant Commissioner of Police in Noida zone. Chander will also be in charge of crime control and law and order. Rajesh. S, the 2011 batch IPS officer, will replace Chander as DCP (Central Noida).

Dr. Meenakshi Katayan, who hails from Jharkhand and is stationed as DCP (Greater Noida) and Women’s and Child Safety and Security, will now be discharging the responsibilities of women’s safety whereas Abhishek Verma will be the DCP (Greater Noida). His responsibilities include review and supervision of the police stations, Subordinate Additional Deputy Commissioners of Police, and Assistant Commissioner of Police under the Greater Noida zone and maintaining law and order. He will also supervise Special Cell Operations and Cyber Crime works.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...
‘This government uses bulldozers on the ground and bulldozes us inside Pa...Premium
‘This government uses bulldozers on the ground and bulldozes us inside Pa...
Explained: India’s unique jobs crisisPremium
Explained: India’s unique jobs crisis
Naysayers are wrong, India does have success storiesPremium
Naysayers are wrong, India does have success stories

Rambadan Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters), will also discharge the duties of DCP (Crime) and supervise the works of Police Lines, according to officials.

Assistant Commissioner of Police-1/Police Line (Noida) Ankita Sharma of the 2018 IPS batch will be discharging the responsibility of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Central Noida, Headquarters. Sharma will discharge the responsibilities of Intelligence and Security, Women Safety along with Police Lines, they said.

More from Delhi

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order/Staff Officer Ashutosh Dwivedi will discharge the duties of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida. Dwivedi’s position will be filled by Ranvijay Singh as Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Law and Order, who will also supervise the works of the Legal Coordination Cell, Media Cell and Social Media Cell, they added.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Patra Chawl redevelopment case: After searching his home for 9 hours, ED arrests Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut

2

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood

3

Underweight once, Achinta Sheuli does heavy lifting to extend India’s golden run at Commonwealth Games weightlifting

4

After blow hot, blow cold, Mamata may reach out to Congress

5

Illegal cash: Jharkhand MLAs held, colleague blames Sarma

Featured Stories

August 1, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Bill To Curb Press
August 1, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Bill To Curb Press
On food inflation, the humble tomato has challenged the mighty RBI
On food inflation, the humble tomato has challenged the mighty RBI
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...
PM and President’s photos in govt ads: Supreme Court ruling, High Court i...
PM and President’s photos in govt ads: Supreme Court ruling, High Court i...
Keep your eyes on the road to 2024, BJP tells its UP leaders at 3-day tra...
Keep your eyes on the road to 2024, BJP tells its UP leaders at 3-day tra...
Dakshina Kannada murder fallout puts Bommai’s future as CM in doubt
Dakshina Kannada murder fallout puts Bommai’s future as CM in doubt
Understanding the unique jobs crisis that India faces
Explained

Understanding the unique jobs crisis that India faces

Premium
Rains, falling prices prompt farmers to shift from pulses to cotton

Rains, falling prices prompt farmers to shift from pulses to cotton

CWG 2022: Family time @ the cricket

CWG 2022: Family time @ the cricket

India sees first monkeypox death, but here's why you must not panic
Explained

India sees first monkeypox death, but here's why you must not panic

Naysayers are wrong, India does have success stories
Express Opinion

Naysayers are wrong, India does have success stories

Premium
Lawyer in PILs against CM Soren arrested in Kolkata

Lawyer in PILs against CM Soren arrested in Kolkata

The Queer phenomena called Meena Kumari

The Queer phenomena called Meena Kumari

In LS, inflation up for discussion today, but may get drowned out

In LS, inflation up for discussion today, but may get drowned out

Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue shoot makes us uncomfortable
Express Opinion

Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue shoot makes us uncomfortable

Premium
Communal murders rock three families in Dakshina Kannada

Communal murders rock three families in Dakshina Kannada

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
Opinion

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 01: Latest News
Advertisement