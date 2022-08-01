Eight senior Noida police officials transferred within the district

In a major reshuffle, five District Commissioners of Police (DCPs) and three Additional Deputy Commissioners of Police (ADCPs) have been transferred to various zones within the district as per the orders issued by Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh Sunday, said officials.

The directions have been issued in “relation to the distribution of work of the Deputy Commissioners of Police/Additional Deputy Commissioners of Police in view of crime control, maintaining better law and order and in administrative interest”, added the officials.

Accordingly, 2010 IPS batch Harish Chander, who is presently DCP (Central Noida), will now be discharging the duties of DCP, Noida which will include the review and supervision of police stations, Subordinate Additional Deputy Commissioners of Police, and Assistant Commissioner of Police in Noida zone. Chander will also be in charge of crime control and law and order. Rajesh. S, the 2011 batch IPS officer, will replace Chander as DCP (Central Noida).

Dr. Meenakshi Katayan, who hails from Jharkhand and is stationed as DCP (Greater Noida) and Women’s and Child Safety and Security, will now be discharging the responsibilities of women’s safety whereas Abhishek Verma will be the DCP (Greater Noida). His responsibilities include review and supervision of the police stations, Subordinate Additional Deputy Commissioners of Police, and Assistant Commissioner of Police under the Greater Noida zone and maintaining law and order. He will also supervise Special Cell Operations and Cyber Crime works.

Rambadan Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters), will also discharge the duties of DCP (Crime) and supervise the works of Police Lines, according to officials.

Assistant Commissioner of Police-1/Police Line (Noida) Ankita Sharma of the 2018 IPS batch will be discharging the responsibility of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Central Noida, Headquarters. Sharma will discharge the responsibilities of Intelligence and Security, Women Safety along with Police Lines, they said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order/Staff Officer Ashutosh Dwivedi will discharge the duties of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida. Dwivedi’s position will be filled by Ranvijay Singh as Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Law and Order, who will also supervise the works of the Legal Coordination Cell, Media Cell and Social Media Cell, they added.