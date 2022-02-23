Eight key roads around Central Vista to get a revamp

He added, "The Central Vista design will enhance the beauty of NDMC roads and give them an aesthetic look.”

At least eight key roads that connect the Parliament, India Gate and surrounding areas in the Lutyens’ Zone will get a ‘Central Vista-themed’ revamp which includes wider roads, ‘happiness plaza’, pedestrian crossings, landscaping and more greenery.

These roads will be redeveloped and beautified under the New Delhi Municipal Council’s ‘Smart Road’ initiative.

“When Central Vista will be ready, all the roads falling under the project like the India Gate Plaza and other roads will be redeveloped with landscape, beautification and other features. So, we have decided to revamp all other avenue roads that connect Central Vista on the same standards,” NDMC member Kuljeet Singh Chhal told The Indian Express.

Officials said about 20 NDMC roads were proposed for redevelopment but only eight have been passed – Tilak Marg, KG Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Pandara Road, Tolstoy Marg, Hailey Road, Tansen Marg and Babar Road. The total cost of the project is Rs 7.25 crore.

All these stretches will be widened, strengthened and improved with a new bitumen layer, and space for pedestrian crossing and walks will be created. Cycle tracks will be developed and proper parking will be created. Besides, all these roads will also have a ‘happiness area’ with plants, shrubs, unique flowers, street furniture, selfie points, water ATM and washrooms.

Sculptures of freedom fighters will also be installed on these roads for beautification, said officials.

Satish Upadhayay, vice-chairman, NDMC, said, “It has been observed that the condition of some avenue roads has deteriorated and they have completed five years, and it has been decided that strengthening and resurfacing of these roads is required to be done with cold milling process…”

The NDMC, in its meeting on Wednesday, also passed several other projects.

Under the renewable energy project, the council hopes to completely become a green energy consumer by 2025 to cut carbon emissions and control vehicular pollution. It has decided to not renew its power purchase agreement with thermal power generating stations after expiry. Instead, NDMC will take up fresh purchase agreements with only renewable power providers including hydel and solar energy, said officials.

Officials said that the NDMC will achieve 100 per cent green energy in NDMC areas by 2022. It has a current capacity of 142 MW and generates 10 MW of green energy. By 2024, it aims to achieve 83 per cent green energy.

NDMC also further proposed to construct 120 type-II flats with two bedrooms and kitchen for its staff at Pushp Vihar.