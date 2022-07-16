Eight injured after ceiling of godown collapses in Ghaziabad

Eight people were injured when the ceiling of a godown in Khoda colony collapsed after incessant rain Saturday, Ghaziabad police said.

The injured have been identified as Satyendra (36), Suman (36), Renu (40), Girija Devi (54), Sushma (36), Sushma (28), Surekha Devi (40) and Uma (40), who are residents of Khoda colony, police said.

“They were all labourers at the godown in Mohalla Prem Vihar. The ceiling of the godown, made from patiya gater (made of bricks and steel), collapsed due to pressure from the water which had collected on the roof due to incessant rain, injuring them in the process,” said Altaf Ansari, Station House Officer, Khora Makanpur police station.

According to police, they sustained injuries on their head and face and were immediately hospitalised at Gupta Nursing Home. “They are being provided treatment and are out of danger,” Ansari said.