Eight held for selling newborns to childless couples: Delhi Police

Among those arrested is a 40-year-old woman who had facilitated the “purchase” of a newborn, the officer said. (Representational) Among those arrested is a 40-year-old woman who had facilitated the “purchase” of a newborn, the officer said. (Representational)

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested eight persons, including three women, for allegedly selling newborn babies to childless couples. The suspected racket was busted after two officers posing as a childless couple contacted one Mohammad Jahangir (42), who met them on August 14 and showed them several photographs of newborn babies.

Jahangir was arrested after he “handed over” the infant to the police officers, according to the FIR. “The infant handed to the police officers looked weak and was about 10-12 days old… The infant was taken to a hospital in an ambulance,” states the FIR.

Police also said four babies have been rescued, and that two of the arrested men had paid Rs 2-5 lakh for newborns.

According to an investigation officer, police are also probing the involvement of a south Delhi-based IVF (in-vitro fertilisation) clinic, whose owner is on the run, and staff members in hospitals and clinics who helped identify people willing to make such a purchase.

According to the FIR, Jahangir met the police officers posing as a childless couple in Naraina Vihar on August 14 and after calling his associates, fixed the price at Rs 4 lakh. “A Delhi-registered vehicle stopped near us… a man was driving and three women were seated inside… one woman handed an infant to Jahangir and the vehicle sped away,” the FIR says. Police were unable to track the vehicle.

After his arrest, Jahangir revealed the involvement of a larger gang, a probe officer said. Police sources said that four babies have been rescued so far — one handed over by Jahangir, two recovered from parents who had made the purchase earlier, and one from the manager of an IVF clinic under the scanner.

Among those arrested is a 40-year-old woman who had facilitated the “purchase” of a newborn, the officer said. The manager of the IVF clinic has also been arrested. The officer said the accused would promise them a child without the hassle of dealing with lengthy official procedures.

On Sunday, five of the those arrested, including Jahangir, were produced in court, which extended their judicial custody for 13 days.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App