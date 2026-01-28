Eight Gurgaon private schools receive bomb threat emails; searches underway

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
At least eight private schools in Gurgaon received bomb threats early Wednesday morning, prompting swift police action, evacuation of premises, and thorough searches by specialised teams.
According to the city police, the threats were received via email, following which local police stations, dog squads, bomb disposal squads, and other specialised units were immediately deployed to the affected school campuses.
Sources said that SDRF teams were also roped in for the searches at eight schools that received the threat including Kunskapsskolan at DLF Phase-1, Lancers International School at Sector 53, Heritage Xperiential Learning School at Sector 64, and Pathways World School at Badshahpur.
“As a precautionary measure, the school buildings were evacuated, ensuring the safety of students, teachers, and staff. Schools on their end informed parents not to send children to school and that online classes will be held,” a police spokesperson said.
Police added that intensive checks are carried out in classrooms, buildings, and surrounding areas.
“As of now, no suspicious items or explosive materials have been recovered during the searches. The checking process remains ongoing with full rigour,” officials added.
Police have described the law and order situation as fully under control and urged the public not to panic.
“A cybercrime team is actively investigating the authenticity of the emails, tracing their origin, and identifying the sender with the assistance of cyber experts. We appeal to citizens to avoid spreading rumours and to report any suspicious activity immediately. We are committed to public safety and said all necessary measures are in place,” the spokesperson added.
The incident comes amid a pattern of similar hoax threats reported in parts of the NCR in recent months, though officials have emphasised that no credible evidence of actual threats has emerged in the current case.
Investigations in all these cases are still ongoing.
