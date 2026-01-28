Eight Gurgaon private schools receive bomb threat emails; searches underway

Police added that intensive checks are carried out in classrooms, buildings, and surrounding areas. (Express Photos)

At least eight private schools in Gurgaon received bomb threats early Wednesday morning, prompting swift police action, evacuation of premises, and thorough searches by specialised teams.

According to the city police, the threats were received via email, following which local police stations, dog squads, bomb disposal squads, and other specialised units were immediately deployed to the affected school campuses.

Sources said that SDRF teams were also roped in for the searches at eight schools that received the threat including Kunskapsskolan at DLF Phase-1, Lancers International School at Sector 53, Heritage Xperiential Learning School at Sector 64, and Pathways World School at Badshahpur.