Eight cases of theft, murder, carjacking against 25-year-old

In the first case registered against him in 2012, police said Akash and an associate arrived on a bike outside the Air Force station in Tughlakabad. In the first case registered against him in 2012, police said Akash and an associate arrived on a bike outside the Air Force station in Tughlakabad.

The first time Akash (25) had a brush with the law, he was a minor. During his stint at a juvenile home, he made contact with his future associate, Bunty Grover, and the two got involved in a string of crimes, police said. Akash has been accused in a total of eight criminal cases — including the murders of cab driver and a 34-year-old man.

Police said his earlier crimes — as per the FIRs — include riding a bike and shooting in the air while robbing passersby, and committing carjackings at gunpoint. In another case, he has been accused of delivering a box of sweets to a 67-year-old man claiming it was for “Ravana’s wedding ceremony” and then threatening to shoot him for every laddoo present inside the box, the FIR read.

In the first case registered against him in 2012, police said Akash and an associate arrived on a bike outside the Air Force station in Tughlakabad and stole a Maruti Ecco car by holding the driver at gunpoint. The stolen vehicle was driven by his associate, while Akash fled on a bike. Even as a PCR van gave chase, he managed to escape. Police later found his bike abandoned near a forest area.

“Three years later, Akash nearly strangled a man near Rajdhani College and took his Aadhaar card, voter ID and other documents,” said a police officer. In 2017, the accused turned up at the house of a retired assistant field officer, who worked with the Cabinet Secretariat, and delivered a box of sweets. “He entered the 67-year-old official’s home, saying that he was celebrating Ravana’s wedding anniversary and hurled abuses. The officer was taken aback and tried to reason with him, but Akash stepped out of the house and fired in the air in an attempt to intimidate the family,” claimed a police officer said.

In another case, the accused shot a 20-year-old woman in the foot and snatched her bag. Police said Akash also turned up at a medicine seller’s house in Tughlakabad and threw bricks, and fired in the air while he fled.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App