Eight held for using bluetooth earbuds to ‘cheat’ in railway recruitment examination

Eight men have been arrested for allegedly cheating in a railway recruitment examination using electronic devices, including wireless bluetooth earphones, in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida city, police Wednesday said.

The accused – Pravesh Bansal, Ravi Kumar, Pawan Kumar, Deepak Kumar, Monu, Rajat, Parminder and Pravin Kumar – were arrested from an examination facility in Noida’s Sector 62 during RRC Level-1 examination held on Tuesday, police added.

“The accused got in touch with Pravin Kumar, who assured them of passing the examination and asked for an advance of around Rs one lakh which they paid. He asked one of the accused, Pravesh Bansal, who works as an employee at the same testing facility where the examination took place, to provide the accused with bluetooth earbuds, which were small in size and could be worn inside the ear without being detected,” said Station House Officer (SHO) Vivek Trivedi of Sector 58 Police Station.

“Pravin paid Rs 50,000 to Bansal for the same and Bansal in turn supplied the accused with earbuds. The earbuds were connected to a Bluetooth device where a SIM was inserted and an unidentified caller was able to help the accused with the answers. There were invigilators in the examination hall which included railway officials who found the accused activities as suspicious and searched them pursuant to which the Bluetooth earbuds and other devices were found on them. The accused had planned to pass the examination and secure a job by unfair means/cheating,” he added.

The SHO further said they are “tracing call detail records to identify the person, who was feeding the answers to the accused”.

“As per preliminary investigation, it has been revealed that the accused did not know each other individually but they all knew Pravin,” Trivedi added.

Around six items, including a SIM card, wireless bluetooth earbuds and three other bluetooth devices and a mobile phone along with an Aadhaar card, were recovered from the accused, police said.

An FIR under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 3 (prohibition of the use of unfair means) and 10 (penalty for leakage) of the U.P. Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, along with Section 66 D (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act have been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway, police said.