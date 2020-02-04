Eight admitted to RML Hospital test negative for coronavirus

Ram Manohar Lohia hospital Ram Manohar Lohia hospital

Eight patients who were admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital with suspected coronavirus were discharged Monday after their reports came back negative.

“Thirteen people were admitted to the hospital’s isolation ward. Eight tested negative and have been discharged. Reports of other patients are awaited,” said Smriti Tiwari, spokesperson, RML Hospital.

On Monday evening, another patient with a suspected case of the virus was admitted to RML, taking the number of cases to six. At a quarantine facility in Manesar, five people with symptoms of cough and cold were moved to Base Hospital, Delhi Cantt.

