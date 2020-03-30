Eidgah relief camp victims to get help with food, medicine: Delhi govt to HC

The Eidgah relief camp in Mustafabad is where about 300 displaced families have been living since February. (Express photo: Praveen Khanna) The Eidgah relief camp in Mustafabad is where about 300 displaced families have been living since February. (Express photo: Praveen Khanna)

The Delhi government Monday opposed the riot victims’ claim that they had been forced to leave the Eidgah relief camp in northeast Delhi. In the Delhi High Court, the government said that the families had “voluntarily” left the camp and were “not removed by the police or the government”.

The Eidgah camp at Mustafabad, where around 300 displaced families had been living since February, was allegedly shut after the Central government announced the nationwide lockdown on March 24 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Represented by Senior Advocate Colin Gonsalves, petitioner Shaikh Mujtaba Farooq submitted in the High Court that the riot victims are facing several issues. Gonsalves submitted before a bench of Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva and Justice Navin Chawl that the riots victims were initially staying at a camp set up at Eidgah but the government has cleared the camp and the riot victims have been forced to relocate.

It was also argued that, in view of the lockdown, they are facing severe problems, especially with regard to food and medical help. Delhi government’s Standing Counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra, opposed their contention and, under instructions, submitted that the families which were staying at the Eidgah camp had voluntarily left and were not removed by the police or the government. He submitted that now the camp has been removed.

To which, the bench observed: “Without getting into the controversy as to whether the families of the riot victims which were living at the camp at Eidgah vacated the camp voluntarily or they were forced to vacate, the fact of the matter is that they are no longer there at the camp at Eidgah.”

Mehra submitted that, keeping in view the present situation, the officers shall get in touch with the representatives of each of the 275 families and assist them with food or medicine. He said that food packets and medical kits will be provided.

He apprised the bench that mohalla clinics of the northeast District are functional and representatives of the families shall be provided the details of the nodal officers who can be contacted for medical assistance.

Mehra said that in case any of the families require accommodation, every effort shall be made to “immediately place them in appropriate accommodation/relief camps”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd