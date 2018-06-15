Eid ul fitr 2018: Traffic restrictions imposed in New Delhi, here are the details

Eid ul fitr 2018 celebrations: Expecting a heavy crowd, the traffic will be restricted or diverted on certain roads in and around C-Hexagon India Gate and Zoo as well. (Express Photo) Eid ul fitr 2018 celebrations: Expecting a heavy crowd, the traffic will be restricted or diverted on certain roads in and around C-Hexagon India Gate and Zoo as well. (Express Photo)

With Eid celebrations beginning Friday evening, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for vehicular movement on June 16 and 17. According to the Traffic Police advisory, there will be traffic restrictions in and around C-Hexagon India Gate.

The month of Ramzan started from May 17 and Jummat-ul-Vida (Last Friday of Ramzan) would be observed on June 15 while Eid-Ul-Fitr will be celebrated on June 16.

The major mosques or places where gatherings are expected to be large in numbers are Jama Masjid, Masjid Jamia Hamdard Nagar, Tuglakabad Extension, Makki Masjid, Inder Lok, Fatehpuri Masjid, Masjid Jamia Milia Islamia University, Masjid Faiz-e-Illahi, Turkman Gate, etc.

Traffic restrictions around India Gate

Expecting a heavy crowd, the traffic will be restricted or diverted on certain roads. Motorists and general public has been advised to avoid the following roads in and around the area within the Bhairon Marg, Mathura Road, Subramanium Bharti Marg, Prithvi raj Road, Shahjahan Road, Moti Lal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Ashoka road, Rajender Prasad Road, K.G.Marg, Copernicus Marg, Tilak Marg, Purana Qila Road and Sher Shah Suri Marg.

Metro services

Since there will be limited parking space available in and around India Gate, Delhi Traffic Police has advised the general public to use Metro and public transportations and leave in time. Metro services at Pragati Maidan, Central Secretariat, Khan Market, Mandi House, Patel Chowk and Udyog Bhawan may be suspended between 4-7 PM if there is large crowd at India Gate Lawns.

The alternate routes for Vehicular traffic

General public or motorists can take alternate routes from Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, Madarsa T-point, Safdarjung Road, Kemal-Ataturk Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, Minto Road to travel from South to North and vice versa and from East to West and vice versa.

Bus diversions and routes

Alternative 1: Connaught Place bound buses will take Mandir Marg -Kali Bari Marg – G.P.O. – Baba Khadak Singh Marg and reach Connaught Place and return via Bhagat Singh Marg – Peshwa Road – Mandir Marg – Shankar Road and Vande Matram Marg.

Alternative 2: Buses bound for Central Secretariat and Connaught Place coming from Shantipath – Vinay

Marg – Sadar Patel Marg will take Panchsheel Marg – Simon Boliver Marg – Vande Matram Marg – R/A Shankar Road – Park Street.

Alternative 3: Buses bound for Central Secretariat will terminate at Udhay Marg and return via Kali Bari Marg – Mandir Marg – Shankar Road.

Alternative 4: Buses bound for Old Delhi Railway Station, Red Fort and ISBT Kashmere Gate coming from South side will take Ring Road from from AIIMS towards Dhaula Kuan and then Ridge Road, Rani Jhansi Road.

Alternative 5: Buses coming from Connaught Place via Kasturba Gandhi Marg towards India Gate will take Minto Road – DDU Marg – I.P. Flyover – Ring Road – Sarai Kale Khan – Ashram Chowk.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App