Eid event brings together BJP, AAP and Congress

BJP MLA Vijender Gupta, former mayor Jai Prakash, AAP minister Imran Hussain and Congress’s Jagdish Tytler – politicians across party lines were seen sharing the stage at an Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi celebration organised at Bada Hindu Rao by the Markaz-e-Anjuman Committee on Sunday.

Gupta, Prakash and Hussain were seen chatting on stage and sharing pleasantries. Also present was former BJP councillor Imran Ismail.

“There is a procession organised every year in which several people, including politicians across parties, take part. I take part in it every year as the organisers call me,” Gupta said.

Prakash said: “Prophet Muhammad taught peace, so our message was that whether Sunil or Salim is coming towards you, he should be looked at as a friend and there should be no difference.”

“We say Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Isai, aapas me bhai bhai, this should be changed to first we are bhai bhai and then Hindu, Muslim Sikh, Isai,” he added. “On Sunday it was both Muhammad Saheb’s birthday and Valmiki Jayanti, and it is only in India that both processions meet at Red Fort and everything is peaceful.”

Hussain tweeted, “On behalf of Markaz-e-Anjuman Committee (Bada Hindu Rao), congratulated everyone by participating in the program organised on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad Un-Nabi. Mufti and Ulemas present in the programme threw light on the biography of Mohammad Saheb.”