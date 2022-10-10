scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 09, 2022

Eid event brings together BJP, AAP and Congress

Gupta, Prakash and Hussain were seen chatting on stage and sharing pleasantries. Also present was former BJP councillor Imran Ismail.

BJP, AAP and Congress, Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi celebration, delhi Eid-E-Milad-Un-Nabi event, Delhi news, Delhi city news, New Delhi, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India News(From left) Former mayor Jai Prakash, AAP leader and minister Imran Hussain and BJP MLA Vijender Gupta at Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi celebration organised at Bada Hindu Rao by the Markaz-e-Anjuman Committee Sunday. Abhinav Saha

BJP MLA Vijender Gupta, former mayor Jai Prakash, AAP minister Imran Hussain and Congress’s Jagdish Tytler – politicians across party lines were seen sharing the stage at an Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi celebration organised at Bada Hindu Rao by the Markaz-e-Anjuman Committee on Sunday.

Gupta, Prakash and Hussain were seen chatting on stage and sharing pleasantries. Also present was former BJP councillor Imran Ismail.

“There is a procession organised every year in which several people, including politicians across parties, take part. I take part in it every year as the organisers call me,” Gupta said.

Prakash said: “Prophet Muhammad taught peace, so our message was that whether Sunil or Salim is coming towards you, he should be looked at as a friend and there should be no difference.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
About EC, Kejriwal and Amitabh BachchanPremium
About EC, Kejriwal and Amitabh Bachchan
From the Explained editor: A week of Nobels, eye on China, and a tragedy ...Premium
From the Explained editor: A week of Nobels, eye on China, and a tragedy ...
To set uniform safety standards, testing of electric vehicles to begin fr...Premium
To set uniform safety standards, testing of electric vehicles to begin fr...
‘There was double backwardness’: A group modernising madrasasPremium
‘There was double backwardness’: A group modernising madrasas

“We say Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Isai, aapas me bhai bhai, this should be changed to first we are bhai bhai and then Hindu, Muslim Sikh, Isai,” he added. “On Sunday it was both Muhammad Saheb’s birthday and Valmiki Jayanti, and it is only in India that both processions meet at Red Fort and everything is peaceful.”

More from Delhi

Hussain tweeted, “On behalf of Markaz-e-Anjuman Committee (Bada Hindu Rao), congratulated everyone by participating in the program organised on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad Un-Nabi. Mufti and Ulemas present in the programme threw light on the biography of Mohammad Saheb.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 10-10-2022 at 02:02:50 am
Next Story

Govt committed to uplift of sanitation workers: Yogi Adityanath

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 09: Latest News
Advertisement