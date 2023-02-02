Ensure ‘efficacious’ treatment of ex-PFI head E Abubacker for his illnesses: Delhi HC to Tihar Jail

The Delhi High Court Thursday directed Tihar Jail’s medical superintendent to ensure that former Popular Front of India (PFI) head E Abubacker, who has sought interim bail on medical grounds, is provided with “efficacious treatment” for all his illnesses.

A division bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Talwant Singh was hearing an application moved by Abubacker seeking to place on record a document. “However, upon perusal of the averments in the application it is considered appropriate to direct the NIA to file a reply to the factual assertions made therein,” the HC noted allowing the National Investigation Agency to file a reply.

The bench also said, “In the meantime, the medical superintendent of Tihar Jail is directed to ensure that the appellant (Abubacker) is provided with efficacious treatment for all his illnesses”.

The High Court bench listed the matter for hearing on March 13.

Abubacker has challenged an order of the Special Court which had rejected his bail plea on medical grounds. Appearing for Abubacker, advocate Adit Pujari submitted that the same has been filed indicating the recent medical condition of his inside jail, adding that the affidavit has been verified by his son.

Pujari argued his client has been appointed a helper as he cannot move on his own. He also said Abubacker is unable to communicate with the helper due to the language barrier since he only speaks English or Malayalam. “This is a man who has no prior criminal antecedents. He has been a schoolteacher. He is someone who is 71 and seeing the confines of prison for the first time,” Pujari said.

NIA opposed this argument by alleging that there is a video in which Abubacker can be seen addressing thousands of people in Hindi.

Abubacker was arrested by NIA in September last year following a nationwide crackdown on the now-banned organisation. The agency has booked him under the Indian Penal Code’s sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion etc) and various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Pujari had argued previously that his client was operated upon for cancer in 2019, had had to undergo several cycles of chemotherapy, and that he also suffers from Parkinson’s. In December last year, NIA submitted its status report, saying Abubacker is doing “fine and is currently under treatment” at AIIMS.