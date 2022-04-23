Educationists from Kerala meet AAP MLA Atishi, observe Delhi govt’s education initiatives at schools

Senior AAP leader and MLA Atishi Saturday met with educationists and dignitaries who expressed the desire to implement mindfulness and happiness curricula in their schools.

One of the educationists, Victor T I, the regional secretary of CBSE School Management Association, Kerala, had earlier written to Atishi about the possibility of learning more about the transformation of the Delhi government’s schools, the government said in a statement.

“Ms Atishi explained in detail the various steps and initiatives such as empowering Head of Schools, establishing a framework for Mentor Teachers and enhancing community participation in the upkeep of schools, that have been crucial in turning around the state of government schools in Delhi. Taking note of the complete range of policy reforms and key decisions that the Delhi government has undertaken in the last seven years, the dignitaries visited classrooms to gather a more comprehensive understanding,” it said.

Victor T I, Dr M. Dinesh Babu, the Treasurer of Confederation of Kerala Sahodaya Complexes, and other dignitaries visited one ‘Connected Classroom’, a STEM lab and a library of the school, and lauded the “world-class” facilities.

Advisor to Delhi’s Education Director Shailendra Sharma was also present at the occasion.

“The officials were also interested in seeing first-hand the widely-hailed happiness and mindfulness classes being run in the Delhi government schools and were left thoroughly impressed by the atmosphere and participation,” the government said. According to them, one official said, “The calmness of the students and the happiness that I could feel on their faces while looking at them was really heartening.”

The government said the mindfulness classes, where students express themselves through different stories, and routinely practise mindfulness, left the officials impressed.

“We will also try to implement it in the same way in our school. The entire school is enjoying the process like a family, whether it be the faculty or the students, everyone is enjoying, which is wonderful to see,” the officials said.