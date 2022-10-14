Education World rankings: What 5 Delhi govt schools in top 10 list got right

From profiling student needs to aligning the goals of students, teachers and parents — principals of the five Delhi government schools featured in Education World’s top 10 state government schools Thursday spoke about what they have been doing to nurture their students and teachers.

Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Sector 10, Dwarka, had emerged as the top-ranked school in this year’s Education World India School Awards in the category ‘State Government Day’ school. The top 10 featured four other Delhi government schools: RPVV Yamuna Vihar ranked 2, RPVV Sector 11 Rohini ranked 6, RPVV Sector 5 Dwarka ranked 9, and RPVV Surajmal Vihar ranked 10.

This is not the first time that RPVV Sector 10 Dwarka has been at the top of these rankings, this is its fourth year. Principal Atul Kumar said he and the other principals have benefitted from training sessions they have received. Among the school’s initiatives is to spend the first week of the academic year identifying the unique needs of the students.

“We have been working in schools for a long time, but we didn’t have the self-realisation or self-knowledge or confidence… But after the training we have got from IIM Ahmedabad and Cambridge, we have the self-realisation that we can do quite a lot… The first thing we had worked on in our school is that there should be positivity. Be it a teacher, student or a parent, the word ‘no’ shouldn’t be used. We should talk to everyone and understand them. When the session begins, we get children to fill their profiles, to understand their home, family and social conditions and what they want to do in the future. When we understand what a child’s needs are, we support them accordingly even if it means that someone needs to be around after school hours to help them,” he said.

Hari Ram Sharma, principal of RPVV Dwarka Sector 5, said the school has been working on bringing students, parents and teachers together on the same goals. “There are three stakeholders – a child, their teacher and their parents. We have created an alignment between all three which helps foster a clear vision in the child. Because of this, all our children have crystal clear goals… Many times, we see that parents are not aware, especially government school parents, because they are absorbed by their livelihood. But we have made them aware too…,” he said.

Harish Kumar, principal of RPVV Yamuna Vihar, said he has tried to create an accessible and supportive environment in the school: “There should be accessible leadership. The teacher is the pilot and everyone else is there to assist them. A school leader’s role is to create a conducive environment.”

Speaking about the rankings, Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia said: “It is a matter of pride for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the entire education team. This is not only our achievement, but of all the school heads of Delhi government schools, our 60,000 teachers and lakhs of children and parents. These schools are from various parts of Delhi and were in a very bad state earlier. As a government, we provided the infrastructure to schools and our principals made them the top schools in the country.”