Education World Rankings: Delhi government school tops in ‘State Government Day’ schools category

The Delhi government’s Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya in Sector 10, Dwarka, has topped Education World’s India School Awards in the category ‘State Government Day’ schools.

Four other Delhi government schools feature in the top 10 in the ‘State Government Day’ category. Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya in Yamuna Vihar is ranked 2, Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya in Rohini Sector 11 is ranked 6, Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya in Dwarka Sector 5 is ranked 9 and Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya in Surajmal Vihar is ranked 10.

The top ranked school has scored high in the parameters ‘Value for money’, ‘Academic reputation’, ‘Leadership/Management quality’ and ‘Teacher welfare and development’.

The admissions in Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalayas — premier resource-rich schools run by the Delhi government — are regulated through entrance tests.

“Proud of my Team Education. Once again, Delhi Government Schools top the Education World School Rankings, with the best state government school in India, and 5 of top 10 state government schools of the country being from Delhi. Congratulations to Team Education on this amazing feat,” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Twitter.

In the 2020-2021 Education World Rankings, there was a single ‘Government Day Schools’ category, including both central and state government schools, and the Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya in Sector 10 had been ranked second in that. It has held the top rank before in 2019 as well.

The Education World Rankings 2022-2023 has created a large number of categories of schools and awarded rankings in each of these. Apart from ‘State Government Day’, the other categories are ‘Co-ed Boarding’, ‘Girls Boarding’, ‘Boys Boarding’, ‘International Day Schools’, ‘International Day Cum Boarding’, ‘Co-ed Day’, ‘Co-ed Day cum Boarding School’, ‘Girls Day School’, ‘Boys Day School’, ‘International Residential’, ‘Vintage Day-cum-Boarding School’, ‘Central Government Day’, ‘Government Boarding’, ‘Vintage Co-ed Day’, ‘Vintage Girls Day’, ‘Vintage Boys Boarding’, ‘Vintage Co-ed Boarding’, ‘Vintage Girls Boarding’, ‘Vintage International Residential’, ‘Special Needs School’ and ‘Philanthropic Schools’.