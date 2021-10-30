Education dept warns private school over salary deduction: ‘Pay teachers or face action’

After complaints from teachers over deductions in their salaries since the onset of the pandemic, the zonal deputy director of education has directed a private school to pay the “legitimate salary” within five days or face action.

A group of 34 teachers from N K Bagrodia Public School at Rohini Sector 9 had written to the Director of Education in July, and again in August, over 10 per cent deductions in their salaries that had been implemented from April 2020 at the start of the pandemic, which was increased to 15 per cent in April 2021. Other issues they had raised was about non-payment of an annual increment, non-payment of the 7th Central Pay Commission for Children Educational Allowance payable from 2019 onwards, and non-payment of MACP increments since 2018.

School principal Prashant Parashar did not comment when contacted but the school had written to the Directorate and staff after their complaint in August, stating that it is facing a “financial crunch” due to “non-payment of fee by a large majority of parents” and that the complete salaries will be paid “as and when the financial position of the school improves”.

The zonal deputy director pointed to the clause over staff payments in several school closure orders since 2020 that states: “Shall neither stop payment of monthly salary nor reduce the existing total emolument to teaching and non-teaching staff of their schools in the name of non-availability of funds and arrange the funds in case of any shortfalls from the society/trust running the school”.

In a notice issued on October 26, the official had directed the school to “immediately make payment of legitimate salary to all staff” and send a compliance report within five days.