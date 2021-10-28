Education dept can play an important role in spreading awareness on voter registration: Delhi CEO

Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh Thursday interacted with Director of Education (DoE) Himanshu Gupta to “seek co-operation” of the Directorate in creating awareness among students, teachers, and parents regarding the Special Summary Revision (SSR) programme.

During the virtual interaction, he also directed the Education Department to “rapidly spread voter awareness among students, parents, teachers and staff to promote registration of all new and left out voters”.

He also directed them to “activate and expand” the Electoral Literacy Clubs in senior secondary schools. “The Education Department can play a pivotal role in implementing in true sprit the mission of the ECI that no voter be left behind,” he said.

Also Read | Delhi CEO meets college principals to boost youth participation in electoral process

In a statement, the Delhi CEO office said the Director Education assured the CEO that they will organise all activities for spreading voter awareness among students during the Special Summary Revision (SSR) – 2022.

He also said special camps will organised on November 6-7, and November 27-28 at all polling stations of Delhi to facilitate enrolment of voters.

“He called upon all citizens of Delhi above the age of 18 years to immediately download the VoterHelpline app which will provide them access to all electoral services of the Election Commission of India from their mobile phones. Divyang citizens should download the PwD app, which is a fully accessible mobile app of the ECI. He said that online services would be faster, more convenient and safer during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic,” the CEO office said in a statement.

He said as per the schedule of the Election Commission of India, the Integrated Draft Electoral Roll will be published on November 1, and claims and objections will be received from November 1-30. During this period, citizens attaining the age of 18 years or more by January 1, 2022, can become voters by filing Form-6 along with photo, address proof and age proof.