EDMC to work with group housing societies to control vector-borne diseases

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has planned to involve Group Housing Societies for community participation in the prevention and control of vector-borne diseases under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

A senior EDMC official said the main objective is to make EDMC and Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) of Group Housing Societies and others as partners with shared responsibility in ongoing planning, monitoring, analysis and assessment of all necessities. Also, the material, skills, expertise, and experience of EDMC will be combined to make Group Housing Societies self-reliant in the prevention and control of mosquito breeding through active community participation.

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation is going to start this as a pilot project and interested Group Housing Societies will be involved initially and later RWAs of all the colonies will be covered in phase manner.

Under this programme, EDMC will conduct situational analysis with RWAs of gated group housing societies, security guards, housekeeping staff and residents and will organise capacity building training programmes.

“Objectives are sensitisation on vector-borne diseases, mapping of domestic and peri-domestic mosquito breeding sites, weekly monitoring of breeding sites, administration of larvicides and self-declaring of breeding free housing society by RWA on every Monday of the week,” said the EDMC official.

EDMC will impart sensitisation and capacity building programmes for the residents and support staff of the societies, he said.

The civic body will make people aware of the prevention of vector-borne diseases. There is a responsibility on the part of the residents to keep their premises free from mosquito breeding so that a maximum number of people can be connected to this programme.