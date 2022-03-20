EDMC seals shop in mall, extends property tax amnesty scheme till March 31

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has extended the last date for the amnesty scheme for depositing property-tax till March 31. Earlier, the last date for this scheme was March 15.

Under this scheme, 100 per cent rebate on interest and penalty will be given on payment of outstanding property-tax, said a senior official.

Due to Covid-19, property holders are not able to take advantage of this facility provided by the EDMC, so keeping in mind the convenience of local residents, it has been decided to extend the last date of the amnesty scheme, he said.

The property tax department of East Delhi Municipal Corporation has also sealed a shop at the Cross River Shopping Mall for non-payment of dues of property tax. This property tax owner owes a total of Rs 2 lakhs, said another official.

Apart from this, notices have been issued to two shops in the Cross River Mall for non-payment of property tax.

Property tax dues of more than Rs 10 lakhs are pending on both these shops, he said. A senior official of the corporation said that strict action will be taken against the establishments that do not pay property tax in time frame.