EDMC releases area-wise deployment list of sanitation workers, route plan of waste collection vehicles

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has released an area-wise deployment list of Paryavaran Sahayakas (sanitation workers) and supervisory staff along with their mobile numbers.

Along with this, a route plan of municipality auto tippers (waste collection vehicles) has also been issued for the convenience of the citizens. These lists can be seen on the official website of East Delhi Municipal Corporation (https://mcdonline.nic.in/edmcportal/).

The list of area-wise deployment of Paryavaran Sahayakas and route plan of auto tippers has also been shared with RWAs and Market Associations, said a senior official of EDMC.

Citizens can use the helpline number 155303 or 311 to register their complaints and suggestion. Alternatively, they can use the EDMC mobile app and their social media platforms to reach out to them. Grievances are redressed on priority basis by East Delhi Municipal Corporation, the official said.