ED summons to Rahul: Ahead of Congress rally, traffic movement curbed across Delhi

Ahead of the Congress’s march on Monday to the office of the Enforcement Directorate, which has issued summons to Rahul Gandhi in a money laundering case, the Delhi Police have made special arrangements restricting the movement of several buses and vehicles across the New Delhi district and borders. The police have also imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in some areas.

The police said the Congress workers’ rally may affect traffic in the city. On Sunday, DCP (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth released an order denying permission for the All India Congress Committee (AICC) rally from Akbar Road to the ED office in New Delhi. The order stated that permission could not be granted because of the “communal situation” in Delhi, law and order arrangements and the VVIP security arrangements in the national capital.

Traffic will be affected as the movement of all buses has been restricted near Gol Dak Khana junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Palace, Teen Murti Chowk and Prithviraj road.

Commuters have been asked to avoid nearly a dozen stretches in New Delhi and surrounding areas because of “special arrangements” made for the protest. The Delhi Police tweeted, “Kindly avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath & Man Singh Road between 0700 hrs & 1200 hrs. Due to special arrangements, traffic movement will not be possible on these roads.”

The police, in heavy numbers, have been asked to guard the AICC headquarters at Akbar Road. The area has been barricaded and no vehicles are allowed. The police have also asked commuters to avoid using Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction and Man Singh Road Junction till noon. “We have also imposed section 144 in certain areas as permission for the protest was denied,” said an officer.

The Congress workers will be marching from their office to the ED office to protest against the central agency’s summons against Rahul Gandhi. Senior Congress leaders from different states are expected to join the political rally in support of Gandhi.